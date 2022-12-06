Hong Kong’s rail operator should review if it has sufficient manpower to cope with increasing maintenance works required for its old trains and systems, a lawmaker supervising railway issues has said a day after passengers were forced to evacuate by a tunnel for the second time in less than a month. Vice-chairman of the Legislative Council’s railways subcommittee Gary Zhang Xinyu made the call hours after the MTR Corporation pledged to overhaul its resource management and maintenance regime on Monday night. The couplings between two carriages of a Korean-made K-Train failed on Monday morning, leading to four hours of service disruption to much of the Tseung Kwan O line. About 1,500 passengers were evacuated through a tunnel, including a pregnant lady. “When an issue happens with one train, staff need to do extra checks on all other trains. The more it happens under the same amount of resources, the more daily preventive maintenance works will be delayed as a trade-off,” Zhang, who served as an MTR engineer, told a radio programme on Tuesday. “The less daily preventive maintenance work is done, the more the risk of having other incidents, causing a vicious cycle,” he warned, urging the company to look into the ratio of its own maintenance team and contractors. “The main direction should be the MTR team taking over the maintenance of its trains, signal systems and rails, with contractors taking part in other aspects like the escalators and lightings. The review should look into whether the ratio is unreasonably high for contractors taking care of some components and equipment.” Henry Cheung Nin-sang, chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Railway Transport Professionals, said the couplings comprised a mechanical system with hooks, an electrical system for supplying power to signals, as well as a pneumatic system for emergency braking. He said when the air pipes were filled with high-pressure gas in the pneumatic system, the emergency brakes would be released and the train would be able to move. The brakes activate after the air pressure in the pipe drops. Hong Kong’s MTR Corp orders review after train breakdown strands 1,500 passengers “Maybe there was a leakage with the air pipe of the pneumatic device, which caused the train to brake suddenly. The braking time of each carriage varied, creating pulls between carriages and causing problems with the parts at the connecting position,” Cheung said, adding improper maintenance and other causes could not yet be ruled out. He said the review was reasonable as there were three similar incidents in the past year. “Three of them were serious incidents with two involving train doors ripping off, and one involving decoupling. Hong Kong residents and passengers cannot accept the fact that emergency situations happen that frequently,” Cheung said. The MTR provided feeder buses to shuttle between the affected stations after its service disruption, but residents in the Tseung Kwan O area were not clear about the traffic arrangements, according to Sai Kung district councillor Christine Fong Kwok-shan. “It was just chaotic. The residents had no choice but to deal with the chaos,” she said. “People had no clue where to take the buses as there were no signs or announcements until 10am.” She urged the company to hire more staff in the community to deal with emergency situations instead of deploying other staff from different locations. Fong added the population of the Tseung Kwan O district was expected to increase to 700,000 in 2030, and the line servicing it should be extended to form a loop, so that the route would not be paralysed by a single incident.