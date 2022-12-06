Commuters evacuating in the Tseung Kwan O line tunnel on Monday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Commuters evacuating in the Tseung Kwan O line tunnel on Monday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR should review manpower capacity after second tunnel evacuation in a month, lawmakers say

  • Vice-chairman of Legco rail subcommittee Gary Zhang Xinyu urges operator to assess if number of external contractors maintaining trains is too high
  • Calls come day after about 1,500 passengers were forced to evacuate on Tseung Kwan O line

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 2:09pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP