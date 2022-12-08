Cathay aircraft at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s aviation industry has been battered by strict Covid curbs. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong competing with Middle East for pilots, will not regain aviation hub status before 2028, head of global airline body says
- International Air Transport Association’s Willie Walsh stresses city’s aim to recapture former aviation glory depends on Cathay’s recovery
- Pilot interest in Middle East centres on better employment perks, union leader says
