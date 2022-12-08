The supplier of a part that failed causing a train to stop in a tunnel has sent a technical team to help MTR Corporation to investigate what happened. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s MTR works with supplier to find cause of mechanical failure which forced passengers to evacuate
- Technical team of the European supplier arrives in Hong Kong to investigate the cause of the incident, says MTR operations director
- MTR Corporation admits it faces shortage of maintenance workers
