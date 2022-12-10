The Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and the connecting Cross Bay Link are set to begin toll-free services at 8am on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Traffic in Tseung Kwan O to worsen on Sunday after opening of 2 new road links, Hong Kong’s transport chief warns

  • Motorists need time to become familiar with Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and the connecting Cross Bay Link, transport chief Lam Sai-hung says
  • City leader John Lee says road links will shorten commuting time between Lohas Park and Kwun Tong town centre by about 20 minutes during rush hour

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:19pm, 10 Dec, 2022

