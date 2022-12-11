The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong authorities to monitor just-opened tunnel and road links in New Territories for potential traffic snarl-ups
- Transport officials and police to keep close watch on traffic volumes at Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and Cross Bay Link
- Local residents and visitors turn the new links into Instagram images as traffic starts to use the new connections
The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li