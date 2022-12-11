The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong authorities to monitor just-opened tunnel and road links in New Territories for potential traffic snarl-ups

  • Transport officials and police to keep close watch on traffic volumes at Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and Cross Bay Link
  • Local residents and visitors turn the new links into Instagram images as traffic starts to use the new connections

Ng Kang-chungOscar Liu
Ng Kang-chung and Oscar Liu

Updated: 7:50pm, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
The Cross Bay Link in the New Territories, the first water crossing to feature a roadway, bicycle lane and footpath, opens to traffic on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE