Mostly smooth traffic on first working day for Hong Kong’s new Tseung Kwan O tunnel-and-bridge link, but warnings of bottleneck near exit

  • Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and the Cross Bay Link system cuts up to 20 minutes off travelling time to Kwun Tong
  • Authorities urged to enforce parking rules along Cha Kwo Ling Road to avoid potential congestion

Emily Hung Karin Lyu and Kitty Wang

Updated: 11:27am, 12 Dec, 2022

