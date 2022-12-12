Vehicles pass toll booths at the Kowloon side of the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel. Photo: Elson Li
Mostly smooth traffic on first working day for Hong Kong’s new Tseung Kwan O tunnel-and-bridge link, but warnings of bottleneck near exit
- Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and the Cross Bay Link system cuts up to 20 minutes off travelling time to Kwun Tong
- Authorities urged to enforce parking rules along Cha Kwo Ling Road to avoid potential congestion
