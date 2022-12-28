People walk through Dotonbori district in Osaka, one of four Japanese regions still permitting flights between the country and China. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong / Transport

Travel plans of thousands in Hong Kong expected to be disrupted by Japan’s airport restrictions, as tour bosses question country’s action

  • Major travel agents EGL Tours and WWPKG have already cancelled tours to affected areas even before Friday deadline out of airlines’ fear of stranding passengers
  • Agencies liaising with carriers on alternatives while monitoring announcements from Japanese authorities

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu and Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:59pm, 28 Dec, 2022

