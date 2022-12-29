Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific’s Japan flights have been affected by the country’s sudden airport curbs. Photo: Winson Wong
Japan eases Hong Kong flight curbs, adds 3 more airports for arrivals from city, as long as they have no recent travel history to mainland China
- City flag carrier Cathay Pacific, however, will cancel flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka from Friday and reduce schedules to other Japanese destinations
- Country had earlier restricted flights from city to designated airports in light of surging Covid wave in mainland China
Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific’s Japan flights have been affected by the country’s sudden airport curbs. Photo: Winson Wong