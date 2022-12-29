Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific’s Japan flights have been affected by the country’s sudden airport curbs. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong

Japan eases Hong Kong flight curbs, adds 3 more airports for arrivals from city, as long as they have no recent travel history to mainland China

  • City flag carrier Cathay Pacific, however, will cancel flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka from Friday and reduce schedules to other Japanese destinations
  • Country had earlier restricted flights from city to designated airports in light of surging Covid wave in mainland China

Laura WestbrookOscar Liu
Laura Westbrook and Oscar Liu

Updated: 2:19pm, 29 Dec, 2022

