The MTR Corp says tickets for the high-speed rail link will be available three days before the border reopening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Transport

High-speed rail tickets to be available 3 days before reopening of Hong Kong’s border with mainland China: MTR Corp

  • MTR Corp begins preparations for cross-border travel at two checkpoint stations and high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon
  • Resumption of services from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau will not clash with commuters during the morning rush hour, MTR Corp’s head of cross-boundary operations says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:25pm, 30 Dec, 2022

