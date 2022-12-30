The MTR Corp says tickets for the high-speed rail link will be available three days before the border reopening. Photo: Sam Tsang
High-speed rail tickets to be available 3 days before reopening of Hong Kong’s border with mainland China: MTR Corp
- MTR Corp begins preparations for cross-border travel at two checkpoint stations and high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon
- Resumption of services from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau will not clash with commuters during the morning rush hour, MTR Corp’s head of cross-boundary operations says
