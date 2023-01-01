Hong Kong plans to ramp up its commitment to the long-term expansion of Zhuhai’s airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong plans to ramp up its commitment to the long-term expansion of Zhuhai’s airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Transport

A new way to fly? Hong Kong ready to commit to long-term expansion of Zhuhai airport for passengers, cargo and new aviation park

  • Airport Authority shows it’s serious about long-term prospects of airport in western Greater Bay Area
  • ‘Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK’ scheme expected to launch around May next year, allowing passengers to use both airports for connections

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 5:40pm, 1 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong plans to ramp up its commitment to the long-term expansion of Zhuhai’s airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong plans to ramp up its commitment to the long-term expansion of Zhuhai’s airport. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE