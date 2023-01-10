Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong asks South Korea to remove ‘unreasonable’ flight restrictions after city caught in crossfire of row between Beijing and Seoul
- Flights from the city can only land at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport under curbs announced on Tuesday
- Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said it would suspend issuing of visas in retaliation for South Korea’s restrictions on mainland Chinese travellers
