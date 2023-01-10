Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong

Hong Kong asks South Korea to remove ‘unreasonable’ flight restrictions after city caught in crossfire of row between Beijing and Seoul

  • Flights from the city can only land at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport under curbs announced on Tuesday
  • Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said it would suspend issuing of visas in retaliation for South Korea’s restrictions on mainland Chinese travellers

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:13pm, 10 Jan, 2023

