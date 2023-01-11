HK Express is planning to increase its numbers of flights. Photo: Dickson Lee
HK Express plans to restore number of flights to pre-Covid levels by March, hire 300 cabin crew members amid overseas curbs on Hong Kong arrivals
- Budget carrier plans to raise flight frequency to 400 per week by March, similar to levels in 2019
- ‘In December last year, the increase in demand for air travel can be described as explosive,’ CEO Mandy Ng says
