HK Express is planning to increase its numbers of flights. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

HK Express plans to restore number of flights to pre-Covid levels by March, hire 300 cabin crew members amid overseas curbs on Hong Kong arrivals

  • Budget carrier plans to raise flight frequency to 400 per week by March, similar to levels in 2019
  • ‘In December last year, the increase in demand for air travel can be described as explosive,’ CEO Mandy Ng says

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 8:39pm, 11 Jan, 2023

