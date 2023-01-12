Hundreds of travellers line up to buy high-speed rail tickets to mainland China. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hongkongers rush to buy high-speed rail tickets to mainland China ahead of Sunday’s service launch, Lunar New Year holiday

  • Three hundred people on Thursday waited outside West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus before in-person ticket sales began at 2pm
  • Only 5,000 tickets going each way available each day, with many travellers anxious to secure bookings in run-up to Lunar New Year holiday

Lo Hoi-yingHarvey Kong
Lo Hoi-ying and Harvey Kong

Updated: 6:46pm, 12 Jan, 2023

