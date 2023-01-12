Hong Kong’s historic through-train service is unlikely to continue operations, lawmakers have said. Photo: Yau Tin-kwai
‘Part of history’: Hong Kong MTR’s cross-border through-train service ‘effectively cancelled’ as high-speed rail link gets go-ahead to reopen
- Legislators say more than 110-year-old service is unlikely to go on, with other faster links now available for same price
- Inclusion of Guangzhou East station in city’s high-speed rail link sounds death knell for through-train service, they add
Hong Kong’s historic through-train service is unlikely to continue operations, lawmakers have said. Photo: Yau Tin-kwai