Two sets of carriage doors were ripped off on the November accident. Photo: Facebook
Corroded barrier caused Hong Kong train carriage to derail and exposed flaws in MTR Corporation’s maintenance regime, panel finds
- Barrier at Yau Ma Tei station had serious corrosion on mounting bolts and nuts at two base frames on the ground and tunnel wall as a result of water seepage
- Partial derailment on November 13 forced evacuation of hundreds of passengers and paralysed some services on Tsuen Wan line for more than 15 hours
Two sets of carriage doors were ripped off on the November accident. Photo: Facebook