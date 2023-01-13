Two sets of carriage doors were ripped off on the November accident. Photo: Facebook
Two sets of carriage doors were ripped off on the November accident. Photo: Facebook
Corroded barrier caused Hong Kong train carriage to derail and exposed flaws in MTR Corporation’s maintenance regime, panel finds

  • Barrier at Yau Ma Tei station had serious corrosion on mounting bolts and nuts at two base frames on the ground and tunnel wall as a result of water seepage
  • Partial derailment on November 13 forced evacuation of hundreds of passengers and paralysed some services on Tsuen Wan line for more than 15 hours

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:28am, 13 Jan, 2023

