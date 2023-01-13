Crowds gather to purchase high-speed rail tickets in person on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Transport

MTR Corp vows to liaise with mainland Chinese counterparts after Hongkongers left waiting hours for high-speed rail ticket authentication

  • Some complain of lengthy delays for mobile or email verification from service’s official website, while others never receive necessary code to complete booking
  • Jeny Yeung, MTR Corp’s transport services director, tells radio programme rail giant will refer bugs to China Railway, which operates the website

Lo Hoi-ying
Emily Hung and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Jan, 2023

