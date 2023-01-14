Ticket hunters throng the West Kowloon terminus. Photo: Jelly Tse
Tickets still available over counter for high-speed rail link between Hong Kong and mainland China despite initial booking frenzy
- City’s transport chief pledges operational improvements a day before launch, such as staff on hand to advise passengers on paperwork
- Long-awaited, cross-border service will reopen on Sunday after being suspended for nearly three years amid pandemic
