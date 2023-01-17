The union has urged Cathay Pacific cabin crew to be tolerant with each other over any repercussions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cabin crew at Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to start work-to-rule campaign from Thursday over demands for roster and manpower improvements
- Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union says members should strictly follow airline policies and standards, including refusing to work on days off
- Carrier assures customers its services will not be affected by the campaign or protest planned for Wednesday
The union has urged Cathay Pacific cabin crew to be tolerant with each other over any repercussions. Photo: Sam Tsang