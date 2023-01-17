Cathay has been hit by three years of pandemic restrictions in one of the world’s toughest Covid regimes, before Hong Kong dropped most of its measures last December. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Cabin crew union of Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific ‘withdraws’ bid to stage rally for roster and manpower improvements
- Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union had earlier filed rally application to police for approval
- It warned it would take up work-to-rule action if demands not met by bosses
