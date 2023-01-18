A work-to-rule industrial action is set to begin from Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific and cabin crew union should end dispute, avert damage to Hong Kong’s aviation hub status, government says

  • Work-to-rule action set to go ahead from Thursday, with union releasing guidelines for its members
  • Transport and Logistics Bureau calls on airline’s management to closely communicate with union and ensure stable services during Lunar New Year

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang and Edith Lin

Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

