Star Ferry vessels at the pier in Tsim Sha Tsui as a cruise liner and Hong Kong’s iconic skyline serves as a picturesque backdrop. Photo: Elson Li
exclusive | Hong Kong’s own Fisherman’s Wharf? Star Ferry boss envisions buoyant future for struggling icon
- General manager David Chow promises lower fare adjustment from 100 per cent raise earlier proposed
- Star Ferry in talks with authorities for facelift that will convert piers into entertainment and cultural hotspot to raise non-fare revenue
