Star Ferry vessels at the pier in Tsim Sha Tsui as a cruise liner and Hong Kong’s iconic skyline serves as a picturesque backdrop. Photo: Elson Li
exclusive | Hong Kong’s own Fisherman’s Wharf? Star Ferry boss envisions buoyant future for struggling icon

  • General manager David Chow promises lower fare adjustment from 100 per cent raise earlier proposed
  • Star Ferry in talks with authorities for facelift that will convert piers into entertainment and cultural hotspot to raise non-fare revenue

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

