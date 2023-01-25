A South Korean coastguard vessel conducts a search operation in the waters between South Korea and Japan. Photo: AP
2 dead after Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship with 14 Chinese nationals aboard sinks in waters between South Korea and Japan

  • Rescuers are still searching for nine people after vessel capsized early in morning
  • Myanmar national among crew members who died, according to Chinese consulate in Fukuoka

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung and Agencies

Updated: 7:56pm, 25 Jan, 2023

