Hong Kong airlines cancel flights to Japan as the country restricts the number of planes arriving from the city. Photo: AP
Hong Kong airlines forced to cancel 150 flights to Japan as country restricts number of planes arriving from city
- Cathay Pacific and HK Express will each scrap up to 15 flights per week between February 3 and March 2 to comply with Japanese government’s restrictions
- Affected passengers can rebook or receive refunds, airlines say
