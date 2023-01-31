Cathay Pacific needs to generate enough cash to rebuild and invest in future growth, new CEO Ronald Lam says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New Cathay Pacific CEO pledges to pay HK$1.2 billion in deferred dividends to Hong Kong government and rebuild operations
- New CEO Ronald Lam underlines importance of Greater Bay Area to growth of airline’s business
- Cathay Pacific and budget subsidiary HK Express at 40 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger capacity in January, Lam reveals
