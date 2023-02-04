The high-speed railway resumed services last month after it was suspended for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Daily limit on tickets for high-speed rail link connecting Hong Kong and mainland China to be removed from Monday: transport chief
- Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung reveals move a day after city announced it would drop all Covid-19 curbs for cross-border travellers
- Lam also says authorities are ‘hoping to gradually and orderly restart’ long-haul train services
