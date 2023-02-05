Lim Kian-sang (with binoculars) , 69, travelled with a friend to the border crossing at Heung Yuen Wai, which will open to the public on Monday, to try and spot his wife’s flat just inside mainland China. Photo: Kahon Chan
Hong Kong’s newest border crossing to mainland China to open to passenger traffic from Monday
- Heung Yuen Wai crossing, used by trucks only since 2020, will start operations as all border checkpoints resume service
- Curious sightseers visit the New Territories checkpoint to check it out a day before it opens up
