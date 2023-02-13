Traffic queues at Cross-Harbour Tunnel toll booths during peak hour. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Not so fast: Hong Kong delays new e-toll system aimed at speeding up commutes after backlash over ‘half-baked’ plan
- Transport Department pushes back launch to May 7 to allow more time for public to apply for vehicle tags and learn about scheme
- Legco transport panel member Chan Hok-fung says officials ‘underestimate the complexity of the issue for professional drivers’
Traffic queues at Cross-Harbour Tunnel toll booths during peak hour. Photo: K. Y. Cheng