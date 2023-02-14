The transport commissioner has apologised for the delay in the rollout of the e-toll system on the Tsing Sha Highway. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong transport commissioner apologises for e-toll delay fiasco amid public backlash over application process
- Launch of e-toll system pushed back from February 26 to May 7 to give drivers time to apply for tags
- Union slams government for last-minute U-turn, which affects more than 40 workers
