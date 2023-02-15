Visitor numbers are picking up in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong travel trade flies high in January as Cathay Pacific carries 1 million passengers while city’s visitor numbers surge
- Cathay says its traffic figures show positive signs in its rebuilding and restoration of operations, after carrying 1.03 million passengers in January
- Hong Kong Tourism Board says number of visitors to the city in January rose threefold, to nearly half a million from about 160,000 in December
Visitor numbers are picking up in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man