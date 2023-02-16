The parking facility at Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point has been abused by drivers overstaying their reserved time. Photo: Edmond So
Parking wars: Hong Kong drivers to get hit with higher charges at Heung Yuen Wai border checkpoint, with overtime fees from HK$60 for first 2 hours
- New measure to be rolled out from February 24, aimed at punishing motorists who overstay bookings at checkpoint
- The new rates will exceed those at prime lots in the city such as offices at IFC
