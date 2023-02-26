Veteran light railway train class reaches end of line and hundreds turn out to see its last run. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong transport
Crowd of 1,000-plus commemorates end of line for veteran Hong Kong light railway train class

  • Phase 2 light railway carriages hit the buffers after three decades of service in northwestern New Territories
  • About 1,000 people turn out for the final journey of last-of-class train from Yuen Long to Siu Hong in Tuen Mun

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:17pm, 26 Feb, 2023

