Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines has ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and is eyeing five 787 Dreamliners in a win for the American manufacturer, as the newly launched carrier gears up to add more routes in the years ahead. The agreement, estimated to be worth billions of Hong Kong dollars and signed on Friday, aims to support GBA’s international long-haul ambitions. The new and spacious planes will allow the airline to run business-class services. The carrier said the 737-9 aircraft would form the backbone of its future fleet, as it sought to expand from its current three Boeing 737-800 jets. Delivery of the first new aircraft was expected next year, the Post learned. “The 737-9 will allow GBA to open new routes from Hong Kong with unmatched economics. The new order will bring fantastic growth opportunities,” GBA chairman Bill Wong Cho-bau said. The airline currently flies to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo, with plans to start services to Beijing and Shanghai. Next month it will add Osaka to its network, while Manila and Ho Chi Minh will follow soon. The signing ceremony was attended by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, transport chief Lam Sai-hung and commerce minister Algernon Yau Ying-wah, as well as Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam Tin-fuk. Stanley Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, called the order the perfect choice for the carrier, saying the aircraft had “unmatched efficiency, range and reliability”. He added: “Thank you for the confidence in our product.” The 200-seat aircraft has a range of 6,110km while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 per cent. At roughly US$52 million (HK$404 million) each, the order for the 15 737 MAX 9 is estimated to be worth US$780 million to US$800 million, according to aviation expert David Yu. The carrier currently leases three Boeing 737-800s from mainland China’s ICBC Leasing. The airline told the Post in January it planned to increase its fleet to 22 planes by 2027, with its focus on short-haul trips between Asia-Pacific and the mainland. Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines to expand aircraft fleet ‘to 22 planes by 2027’ GBA is looking for a slice of the pie held by Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, which flies to 59 destinations, including 14 cities on the mainland. Cathay is also looking to expand its fleet with 48 aircraft ordered for delivery between now and 2028, while its budget arm HK Express has 16 orders for the Airbus’ A321neo. As of last June, Cathay and HKExpess had 214 aircraft. The Boeing 737 MAX returned to service on the mainland in January, after being grounded in the country for nearly four years following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. China was the first country to stop using the aircraft in March 2019 after 346 people died in the crashes which occurred less than five months apart. The narrow-body passenger jet was later grounded worldwide. Countries including the United States have been resuming flights of the 737 MAX since late 2020, making the mainland the last major aviation market to allow the Boeing passenger jet to return to service after the nation’s civil aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive. Hong Kong lifted its ban on carriers flying the jet in its airspace and to its airport in January last year. Tens of thousands in Singapore try their luck in Hong Kong ticket giveaway Boeing is facing strong competition from rival Airbus, which has been winning a string of orders on the mainland. Xiamen Airlines switched its entire fleet from Boeing to Airbus after ordering 40 of the A320neo narrow-body aircraft last year. China last year also certified its home-grown narrow-body C919, designed to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320. The aircraft is made by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac). The first model was delivered to China Eastern Airlines last December. Wong, the tycoon behind Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines, has pledged to invest HK$2 billion (US$258 million) in the new company, which is stepping into a market previously served by Cathay Dragon before the 35-year-old regional carrier shut down in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Greater Bay Airlines has faced multiple challenges in preparing its launch, including a lengthy bid to secure licences from the government. The carrier made its debut flight to Bangkok in July last year. The airline also needs to overcome its lack of manpower, such as pilots and aircrew, to increase flight capacity. Hong Kong’s Air Transport Licensing Authority last year awarded the carrier a five-year permit to operate commercial flights on 104 routes, including 48 to the mainland, as well as to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. Aviation expert Yu said safety issues with the 737 MAX seemed to have been fixed and the Hong Kong-based carrier needed narrow-bodied planes for its regional routes. The aircraft would tick that box, he said, adding another option was the Airbus A320neo planes, but an order backlog meant the carrier would have had to wait. Labour shortages at airport threaten to ground Hong Kong’s aviation hub recovery Yu noted that budget Irish carrier Ryanair and low-cost American operator Southwest Airlines also used the 737 MAX aircraft. On whether the newcomer would be a threat to Cathay Pacific, Yu said it would “definitely be a thorn” in its side. “What they’re going to do is slowly affect the pricing, because as a low-cost carrier [its prices will] be lower than Cathay, and then Cathay cannot be charging as high of a price,” said Yu, the chairman of Asia Aviation Valuation Advisors. Yu added that Greater Bay Airlines would be able to ensure its pilots had a smooth transition to the newly ordered Boeing aircraft as the planes were from the same family as those in the carrier’s current three-strong fleet. Parts would also be more easily transferable between the planes given their similarities, he said.