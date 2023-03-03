High-speed rail services from Hong Kong to Beijing and other long-haul destinations in mainland China will fully return on April 1, authorities have announced, while trains to three destinations in Guangdong will resume from next Saturday. Authorities on Friday also said passengers heading to Guangzhou East on the high-speed rail link would save 10 minutes of travel time as two intermediate stops on the route would be removed on March 11. The announcement came a month and a half after the return of limited short-haul services to Guangzhou and Shenzhen on January 15, following a nearly three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Long-haul trains operated by the mainland require extra manpower … As more services resume, I believe tourists will find a more comprehensive network much more convenient, and this will increase the number of visitors,” Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said. Before its suspension in January 2020, the high-speed rail link’s Hong Kong section, operated by the MTR corporation, connected the city with 61 destinations on the mainland. From next Saturday, services to Chaoshan and Shantou in eastern Guangdong, as well as Zhaoqing East that serves Zhaoqing city, which is located west of Foshan, will be reintroduced at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. Limit on high-speed rail tickets to be axed from Monday: Hong Kong transport chief With the expanded service, passengers can also reach 11 intermediate stations directly from Hong Kong, including Pingshan station in Shenzhen, Foshan West, Huizhou South, Shanwei and Lufeng. The duration of the journey to Guangzhou East station, a destination popular with business travellers due to its central location, will be reduced by ten minutes from March 11 after the removal of Futian and Dongguan stations from the route. Starting from March 11, the first train to Guangzhou East will depart daily from West Kowloon at 7.05am, about an hour earlier than the current schedule, and reach the Guangzhou terminal at 8.14am. In the next phase of the resumption, long-haul services will fully return to Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Kunming starting April 1.