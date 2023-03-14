Bus companies in Hong Kong have applied to raise fees by up to 50 per cent, which could place an added financial burden on residents amid a flagging local economy still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s franchised bus firms applied for a price increase early last year, with the proposed fare rises ranging from 8.5 per cent to 50 per cent, according to a Legislative Council paper submitted by the Transport and Logistics Bureau on Tuesday. Transport providers had attributed the decision to higher operating costs and falling passenger levels amid the pandemic. Hong Kong bus firms seek to raise fares by up to 20 per cent The companies applying for the fare increase comprise KMB, the city’s largest bus operator, sister company Long Win Bus, as well as New Lantao Bus, Citybus and New World First Bus. KMB, Long Win Bus and New Lantao Bus are seeking a price rise of 9.5 per cent, 8.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Citybus and New World First Bus, which are both owned by Brave Transport, have pursued a fare increase ranging from 12 per cent to 23 per cent, as will as a 50 per cent price rise for airbus services. The bureau said it would take into account factors such as each company’s operating costs, estimated returns and profits, fare affordability and service quality and quantity before making a decision. “When assessing the financial performance of the franchisees, our consideration is to balance the financial sustainability and capability of the franchisees to provide safe and quality franchised bus services on one hand, and taking into account public acceptability and affordability as well as the impact on passengers on the other,” it said. Hong Kong’s Star Ferry went overboard with fare proposal: transport authorities The government also warned it would not rule out rejecting the proposal or recommending a smaller increase if “a franchisee’s application is considered to be excessive”. Legislators and the Transport Advisory Committee, a body that advises the city leader, will also discuss the proposal before submitting their recommendations to the Executive Council, the chief executive’s top advisory body, for a decision.