Advance ticket sales for high-speed rail services from Hong Kong to various mainland Chinese cities will start on Thursday as the MTR Corporation adds five new destinations in Guangdong, Jiangxi and Hebei provinces. The five new stations – Changping, Huizhoubei, Heyuandong, Ganzhouxi and Shengfang – will bring the number of mainland destinations to 66, according to a statement released by the public transport operator on Tuesday. “Easter will be the first long holiday after Hong Kong resumes normality, and strong demand for outbound travel is expected,” said Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, MTR Corp’s Hong Kong transport services director. Before its suspension in January 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the high-speed rail link’s Hong Kong section, operated by the MTR Corp, connected the city with 61 destinations on the mainland. Authorities earlier announced the high-speed rail would fully resume operations from April 1, connecting to mainland cities, including Beijing, Changsha, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Wuhan, through cross-provincial train services. Covid deals heavy blow to Hong Kong MTR Corp’s core business despite profit rise This would bring the daily train frequency from 102 to pre-pandemic levels of 164, marking the full resumption of cross-border transport. “We hope that the timely resumption of the high-speed rail service with an extensive network coverage will provide travellers with more choices and better serve passengers with convenient, fast, comfortable and reliable train services to travel around [the mainland],” Yeung said. Meanwhile, the MTR Corp also announced adjustments to some routes and stops. Trains running between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Shanghai Hongqiao will go a new way, shortening the travelling time by some 20 minutes to about eight hours. Hong Kong MTR’s cross-border through-train service ‘effectively cancelled’ Southbound trains from Tianjinxi to Hong Kong West Kowloon station will stop at Shengfang. Four daily trains running between Hong Kong West Kowloon station and Guangzhoudong will stop at Changping instead of Dongguan.