The property profits of railway giant the MTR Corporation are to play a bigger role in Hong Kong’s rail fare adjustment formula after the latest review approved by the city government. A one-off fare reduction of 1.2 per cent as well as enhancement and extension of a variety of concessions were also announced on Tuesday, in addition to the revised formula approved by the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s de facto cabinet. Transport secretary Lam Sai-hung said the changes “directly and effectively” addressed public concerns about how fares were set and that the package would cut the fare increase rate for 2023 by 3.85 percentage points. “I will summarise the plan as being tied to profits, reducing the burden and doubling down on the rebates,” Lam said at a press conference. The fare formula, introduced in 2009, incorporates the composite consumer price index and the normal wage index for the transport sector recorded in December of the previous year to align with up-to-date economic conditions and salary levels. The formula also includes a “productivity factor” that will be subtracted from the total of the two statistical factors – with the latest change, calculation of this factor will now be linked to the profit of MTR Corp’s property development business, a major money earner for the company. The subtraction factor would be set at between 0.6 to 0.8 per cent depending on the profit levels. MTR Corp posted profits of HK$9.8 billion (US$1.25 billion) for 2022, a 2.9 per cent increase on the previous year, although the sharp fall in the number of commuters over the fifth wave of Covid-19 cases took a heavy toll on fare and station revenues. It reported a net profit of HK$10.4 billion from property development, 12.2 per cent higher than in 2021. The productivity factor had been set at zero previously, though the MTR Corporation had been offering a special 0.6 per cent reduction from the formula in the past six years. The affordability cap, based on the fourth quarter’s median monthly household income, will also remain in force and this year’s fare rise would be limited to 2.84 per cent as a result. Covid deals heavy blow to Hong Kong MTR Corp’s core business despite profit rise The new rail fares determined under the renewed mechanism are to take effect in June. MTR will also increase the maximum contribution to a fare concession fund from HK$25 million to HK$40 million for every service disruption. If the disruption happens during peak hours, the penalty will be increased by 20 per cent. Members of the Legislative Council demanded modifications to the formula before the latest review so fare increases would be linked more closely to MTR Corp’s profits. The first review in 2013 saw the introduction of an affordability cap, as well as a fare concession fund tied to the rail operator’s service disruptions in the previous year and underlying profits. How the MTR Corp is moving Hong Kong closer to mainland China MTR expanded its concessions after the 2017 review of the mechanism, which was brought forward a year because of public pressure after fare increases for seven years in a row. Rail fares have been frozen three times in the past six years, including last year, under the revised mechanism. The only fare reduction under the mechanism was in 2021, after the first year of the coronavirus epidemic in the city.