Hong Kong’s transport minister has defended an overhaul to the MTR Corporation’s fare adjustment mechanism amid criticism the rail giant was doing too little to lower charges. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung on Wednesday said the operator had struck a balance between addressing public concerns and coping with soaring maintenance costs for ageing trains and facilities. He threw his weight behind the decision to include the company’s profitability from property development in the formula but not the overall profits. “In recent years, the profitability of railway operation does not have much space to improve. They even recorded losses because the company needs to invest resources to maintain and upgrade the ageing infrastructure,” he told a radio show on Wednesday. Under the overhaul announced on Tuesday, the sole railway operator in Hong Kong would have to factor in profits from its property development at stations to mitigate ticket price increases, with the subtraction factor set at between 0.6 to 0.8 per cent, depending on the profit level. The higher figure would apply when MTR Corp made more than HK$10 billion (US$1.27 billion) in property development profits in the previous year. The lower would be used if the figure dropped below HK$5 billion. In the past decade, MTR Corp only met the HK$10 billion threshold in property sales profit once in 2022, while the figure mostly remained below HK$5 billion. In terms of overall profits, the rail giant met the HK$10 billion benchmark multiple times in the past 10 years. Lam also dismissed concerns that the railway operator might keep its profit below the HK$5 billion threshold by adjusting the schedule of property sales projects, saying they were closely monitored by the government. MTR Corp property profits’ role in calculations as Hong Kong rail fares cut Some critics have argued that the new profit-linking mechanism would only offer a minimal 0.2 percentage points reduction, given the railway operator had already been offering a 0.6 per cent special discount in the formula for the past six years. But Lam said the original 0.6 per cent reduction was a special offer by the MTR Corp and was not guaranteed in the agreement. It would end following the latest revamp. He also argued that the 0.8 per cent reduction was not insignificant, pointing to the compound effect it might bring. “Once the base fare has been reduced, in case of a fare hike, the increment would be smaller due to a smaller base. Such an effect is permanent,” he said, adding the decision had struck a balance between the long-term financial stability of MTR Corp and public concern. In the same radio programme, Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, Hong Kong transport services director of MTR Corp, said the company could hardly predict its property sales profits. “Even though the profit does not meet the threshold of HK$5 billion, the 0.6 percentage point reduction would still apply,” she said. “We hope this measure will help mitigate the uncertainties in our property sales revenue.” Covid deals heavy blow to Hong Kong MTR Corp’s core business despite profit rise Considering the city is still in the middle of post-pandemic recovery, she said the company would offer a 1.2 percentage point one-off deduction from the 2.85 percentage point fare increase this year, and a 1.85 percentage point rollover would be covered in next year’s fare adjustment. The reform of MTR Corp’s fare adjustment mechanism came as the city’s bus, ferry and tram operators had recently asked for fare increases. The rail fares determined under the new mechanism are set to take effect in June.