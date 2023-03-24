Just as Hong Kong makes its way back to pre-Covid normality, residents’ commutes are likely to cost more as increases in tolls and fares are in the pipeline, with one franchised bus operator requesting a hike of as much as 50 per cent, triggering outrage from the public and lawmakers. The Post looks at how effectively the administration has dealt with the increases. 1. What tolls and fare increases should you expect? On Wednesday, transport authorities announced a proposal to raise the toll of two harbour tunnels by HK$10 (US$1.27) each from August 2. The most expensive Western Harbour Tunnel would have its toll cut by HK$15 following the end of its franchise agreement. Earlier this week, the MTR Corp announced an overhaul of its controversial fare adjustment mechanism, with this year’s increase estimated at 2.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Star Ferry to raise fares by up to 56 per cent amid financial woes Five franchised bus operators last week requested permission to raise their fares, with Citybus hoping for a 50 per cent increase on its airport routes and KMB, the largest fleet in the city, asking for a 9.8 per cent rise. In December, the 125-year-old Star Ferry applied for permission to cancel free rides for the elderly and to double some of its prices, with each trip across the harbour costing as much as HK$6.40 on weekdays. The government rejected the proposal in January but approved an increase of 56 per cent, saying the requested change would have been “too drastic” for the public. 2. How did the government tackle fare increases and public outrage? The government seems to have taken a proactive approach in giving the public assurances at an early stage of the applications. Three days ago, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu vowed to act as a “gatekeeper” in the face of potential fare increases across various modes of transport. “We will take a cautious approach when processing their applications. We will take into account affordability, the current socio-economic condition and the public’s perception,” he said. Hong Kong transport official vows to slam brakes on sky-high bus fares Right after the bus operators made their requests last week, transport authorities swiftly issued a statement in which they pledged to make counter proposals or even reject the application if the proposed rate of increase is considered excessive after their assessment. Meanwhile, the MTR Corp’s profitability from property development projects is set to be factored into the operator’s fare adjustment mechanism, which somewhat echoed a long-standing public demand to adjust prices according to the rail giant’s profits. Announcing the revamp on Tuesday, transport minister Lam Sai-hung said the changes “directly and effectively” addressed commuters’ concerns. 3. Who else went along those lines? In a public commentary last Saturday, Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the Executive Council, warned of a “bottomless pit” ahead if authorities approved the substantial bus fare increases. Allowing Hong Kong franchised bus firms’ fee rises ‘could create bottomless pit’ She explained, given the government is subsidising residents on public transport, the higher the bus fares, the more the government would need to fork out – which would eventually harm public finances. Ip’s comment was rare as the city’s top advisory body used to hold off from commenting until a final decision had been made. 4. What are the implications of the government’s response? Political commentator Johnny Lau Yui-siu said the government’s approach was part of a plan to pacify the public and ultimately reinforce governance and boost efficiency, an aspiration laid out by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Hong Kong last year. Lau stressed that the government had shifted focus “from chaos to stability” to “from stability to prosperity”. Hong Kong’s franchised bus firms push for fare increases of up to 50 per cent “In the eyes of Beijing, the biggest political tasks at the moment are the economy and people’s livelihood,” he said. “Among the four necessities – clothing, food, accommodation and transport, the last one is the easiest one to take on, unlike the housing problems, which would affect the vested interests of property giants.” The government and pro-establishment figures could be saying what they think is necessary to give an impression of listening to the public while reinforcing their image of representing the underprivileged, he added. 5. How much could the government curb increases? The government’s responses to the increases do not seem to have curbed public resentment. The MTR Corp’s recent fare adjustment mechanism has drawn immense fire for its inability to relieve the public’s burden. “It’s good that the government is vocal about addressing the public’s concerns. But nothing would compare to concrete action,” said Simon Lee Siu-po, an economist and honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at Chinese University. Hong Kong transport minister backs MTR Corp’s new fare adjustment mechanism Lee said, as the city recorded a weak inflation rate of 1.7 per cent in February, there would be a lower chance of pay rises, and the proposed rate of increase in transport costs would be quite unaffordable for the general public. However, a fare increase would be inevitable to ensure the financial stability of transport operators, given the manpower crunch and relatively low price, with the average train ride costing less than HK$8, according to the rail giant’s 2021 figures. MTR Corp property profits’ role in calculations as Hong Kong rail fares cut “The most direct solution is to mitigate the fare increase to a reasonable level, and provide more subsidies on public transport, given that it’s the biggest shareholder of MTR Corp and gets close to HK$6 billion of dividends,” he said, adding the revamp of the pricing mechanism was too complicated for the public to understand. While the rise in tunnel tolls and ferry fares are settled, the bus increase is still pending assessment from transport authorities. The new rail fares will be finalised when last December’s nominal wage index for the transport sector is released later this month. The adjusted fares will take effect in June.