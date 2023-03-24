A five-vehicle pile-up near an entrance of Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O Tunnel left 75 people injured on Friday afternoon. The collision involved four coaches and a truck and took place near the Kwun Tong tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Road shortly before 1pm. According to a government spokeswoman, 75 people had suffered minor injuries as of 1.40pm. It was not known how many needed hospital treatment, she added. Schoolchildren at the scene were observed receiving care from paramedics. According to police, no one was trapped in the accident and officers were still investigating the cause of the incident. More to follow...