A Singapore Airlines cargo flight bound for Shanghai was forced to make an emergency landing in Hong Kong on Friday night after the Boeing 747 aircraft’s fire alarm system was triggered. A police spokesman said the fire alarm went off at 10.27pm (10.27am, US Eastern Time) and the plane landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport at 10.53pm. No fire was detected. At least 50 Cathay flights delayed by system breakdown at Hong Kong airport Flight SQ7858 took off from Singapore’s Changi Airport at 7.39pm and had been expected to land at Shanghai Pudong Airport at 12.20am on Saturday. The Airport Authority has been contacted for further information.