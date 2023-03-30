A taxi driver was killed in a collision with two trucks on Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook/Wing Yee Cat Kot
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong taxi driver killed in fiery collision with 2 trucks along highway to airport

  • Footage on social media shows two trucks shunting into one another on the highway’s passing lane, before taxi slams into rear heavy vehicle and catches fire
  • All lanes on North Lantau Highway from crash site to airport closed to traffic

Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:25am, 30 Mar, 2023

