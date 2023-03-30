About 7.54 million passengers will enter Hong Kong through land boundary control points, the Immigration Department says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
9 million people expected to pass through Hong Kong’s border control points over Ching Ming Festival, Easter as authorities estimate post-Covid visitor surge

  • Immigration Department predicts sharp year-on-year increase in travellers during first long holiday after lifting of Covid-19 travel curbs
  • About 7.54 million passengers will enter Hong Kong or leave through land boundary control points from April 1 to 10, department says

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:03pm, 30 Mar, 2023

