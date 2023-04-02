The system will be rolled out at the city’s cross-harbour tunnels later in the year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s new e-toll system ‘ready to go’ after launch fiasco, 2-month delay; transport commissioner eyes May roll-out
- More than 75 per cent of city’s vehicles have received tags needed for new system, Commissioner for Transport Rosanna Law says
- HKeToll system, designed to save commuters time and originally scheduled for February, will be rolled out at Tsing Sha Highway on May 7
