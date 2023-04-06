Pilots at the arrival hall in the Hong Kong International Airport. The new The initiative would mark the first close collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland over training pilots. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s airport authority seeks green light for academy to launch first training programme for local, mainland China pilots
- Hong Kong International Aviation Academy has joined with Hong Kong Airlines to offer programme
- They plan to partner with local universities and flying schools over border and overseas
Pilots at the arrival hall in the Hong Kong International Airport. The new The initiative would mark the first close collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland over training pilots. Photo: Yik Yeung-man