Transport Department staff test electric scooters and other devices on a cycle track in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong set to give e-scooters the green light in trial scheme covering cycle tracks in 2 areas but speed limit will apply
- Authorities will allow electric scooters and bicycles on cycle tracks in Tseung Kwan O and Pak Shek Kok under a trial programme, Ringo Lee says
- Lee, an adviser on Transport Department committee, says devices must weigh less than 20kg with their width not exceeding 65cm
