The overhaul was announced in March and will be implemented in two phases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
HK$50 toll at Cross-Harbour Tunnel: Hong Kong commercial vehicle owners say they’re being targeted unfairly, business will suffer

  • Government move is aimed at fixing congestion, but business vehicle owners insist they’re not to blame
  • Higher toll will hit businesses hard just when they are trying to emerge from Covid-19 slump, owners say

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Apr, 2023

