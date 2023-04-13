Will ferry commuters in Hong Kong become the latest group to be affected by cost of living increases? Photo: Getty Images.
Hong Kong ferry commuters could face fare hikes of up to 100 per cent, as officials vow ‘prudent’ review of rates

  • Authorities are vetting applications by three major ferry operators to raise ticket prices by between 22.2 per cent and 100 per cent
  • Chair of Legco’s transport panel says proposed fare rises could be hard for public to accept, but acknowledges difficulties facing ferry operators following pandemic

Ng Kang-chung and Danny Mok

Updated: 10:24am, 13 Apr, 2023

