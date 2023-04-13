An across the board shortage of staff at the airport is said to threaten its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong air industry appeals for use of non-resident workers to help deal with estimated staff shortfall of 100,000

  • Legislator says airport alone needs about 25,000 extra workers to get back to full capacity and problem would worsen when third runway opens
  • Foreign staff and use of qualified personnel from mainland China suggested as stopgap solution

Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:53pm, 13 Apr, 2023

