An across the board shortage of staff at the airport is said to threaten its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong air industry appeals for use of non-resident workers to help deal with estimated staff shortfall of 100,000
- Legislator says airport alone needs about 25,000 extra workers to get back to full capacity and problem would worsen when third runway opens
- Foreign staff and use of qualified personnel from mainland China suggested as stopgap solution
