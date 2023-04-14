Hong Kong’s secretary for transport has responded to the aviation industry’s call for urgent remedies to the manpower shortage. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong transport secretary promises solutions to aviation manpower shortage as industry calls for urgent remedies
- Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung aims to introduce plans before middle of year
- City recorded 4.41 million visitors during the first three months of 2023, accounting for only about 30 per cent of pre-pandemic quarterly average
