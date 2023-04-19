A power outage during the early hours of Wednesday morning shut down traffic lights on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Harvey Kong
Motorists on Hong Kong Island told to drive safely after power outage shuts down some traffic lights
- Police says 10 to 20 traffic lights across island had yet to resume operating as of 6.25am on Wednesday
- HK Electric says outage began at 12.49am due to fault in supply system, before power was fully restored at 1.37am.
A power outage during the early hours of Wednesday morning shut down traffic lights on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Harvey Kong